MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

