Methanex (TSE:MX) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.18.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$59.55 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 5.79%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

