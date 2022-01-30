Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.