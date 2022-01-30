Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39,862.4% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 112,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 112,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.