Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

