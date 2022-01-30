Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.