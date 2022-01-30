Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.