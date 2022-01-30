Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

