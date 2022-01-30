Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 169 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

