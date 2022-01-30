Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $651,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,342.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $269.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

