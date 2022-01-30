Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

