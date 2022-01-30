Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 247 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TTEC were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

