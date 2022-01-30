Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDBPF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Medibank Private has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Medibank Private Company Profile

Medibank Private Ltd. engages in the underwriting and distribution of private health insurance policies through Medibank and ahm brands. It operates through Health Insurance, and Medibank Health segments. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products including hospital cover and ancillary cover, as stand-alone products and packaged products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.