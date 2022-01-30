Mdex Market Capitalization Reaches $193.03 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $193.03 million and $5.12 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,421,453 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

