McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $94.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $99.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.