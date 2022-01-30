MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

