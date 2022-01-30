Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

MAT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $50,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 854,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

