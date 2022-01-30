Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $9.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,569. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $282.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,695,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

