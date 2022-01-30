MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $490.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.31 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

