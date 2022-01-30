MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shot up 3.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.78. 723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

