MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

