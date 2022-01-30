Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.59. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market cap of C$50.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

