ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.71. 328,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,501. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

