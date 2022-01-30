Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock traded down 0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.92. 14,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,753. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of 1.43 and a 52 week high of 3.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

