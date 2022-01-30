Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.