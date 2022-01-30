Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

