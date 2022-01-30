Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

