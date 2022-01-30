Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3,553.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,942 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

