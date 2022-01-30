Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

