Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in January

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,300 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the December 31st total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,163.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

