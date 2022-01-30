Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in January

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,300 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the December 31st total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,163.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Man Wah Company Profile
