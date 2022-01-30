Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 337,718 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,718 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $85,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $116.74 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

