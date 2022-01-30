Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $77,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

