Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $80.34 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $80,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $107.02 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

