Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 57,777 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $76,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

