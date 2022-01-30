Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 4,664 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $74,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

