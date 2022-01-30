Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 437,507 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $89,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

