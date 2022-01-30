MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.96 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

