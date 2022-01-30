MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,972 shares of company stock worth $15,857,171. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.08 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

