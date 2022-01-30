LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.65. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $19.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $18.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. 2,880,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,235.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

