Loveless Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.