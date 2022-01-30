Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 720 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,677 shares of company stock worth $8,582,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

