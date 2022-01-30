Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,624.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.50. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

