Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 103,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 52.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,718,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.