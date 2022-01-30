Loveless Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

