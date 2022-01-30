Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 32,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 328,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

