Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 100.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.