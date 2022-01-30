Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 720 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

