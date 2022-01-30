Loop Capital Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $615.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $766.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $590.47 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

