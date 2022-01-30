Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

