Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average of $344.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.